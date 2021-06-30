Seven motorists cited in traffic blitz

Seven citations were issued to motorists during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz held June 13-26 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. All were for speed violations. Deputies made 36 traffic stops and also issued 32 warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a traffic blitz between July 6-18 during various hours in various locations around Fulton County, and deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

A traffic blitz will also be held from July 15-30 during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant awarded to the sheriff’s office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.