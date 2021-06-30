Parade part of Threshers reunion

The annual reunion of the National Threshers Association returned to the Fulton County Fairgrounds last week after being cancelled in 2020. The reunion featured steam engines, gas tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations were held, as was a parade, above, of the machinery.

