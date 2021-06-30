Posted on by

Parade part of Threshers reunion


The annual reunion of the National Threshers Association returned to the Fulton County Fairgrounds last week after being cancelled in 2020. The reunion featured steam engines, gas tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations were held, as was a parade, above, of the machinery.

Janice May | AIM Media Midwest

