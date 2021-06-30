WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, June 16
7:54 a.m., 1460 Clermont Drive, unwanted subject.
10:55 a.m., 415 Cole St. #37, check on welfare.
12:28 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, investigate complaint.
12:38 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, accident with property damage.
12:57 p.m., 100 block Lawrence Ave., investigate complaint.
1:44 p.m., 600 Wood St., larceny.
6:07 p.m., 1343 N. Ottokee St., civil matter.
10:08 p.m., 447 Marshall St., trespassing.
11:01 p.m., Wabash Street, suspicious person.
11:13 p.m., 1160 N. Shoop Ave., NAPA, domestic violence.
Thursday, June 17
9:40 a.m., N. Ottokee Street at W. Linfoot Street, debris in roadway.
11:14 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.
12:58 p.m., E. Leggett Street, unruly juvenile.
1:13 p.m., 715 W. Linfoot St., lost item.
1:14 p.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Fulton Street, lost item.
4:37 p.m., 630 E. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.
7:28 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, accident with property damage.
Friday, June 18
8:38 a.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Western District Court, open door.
9:08 a.m., 115 N. Fulton St., Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, larceny.
10:45 a.m., E. Elm Street at N. Fulton Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:21 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave., 911 hang-up.
Saturday, June 19
5:18 a.m., N. Ottokee Street at W. Linfoot Street, animal call.
5:48 a.m., 820 Third St., animal call.
9:08 a.m., 634 Vine St., lost item.
1:27 p.m., 226 N. Franklin St., open door.
6:34 p.m., E. Oak Street at Cedar Street, disabled vehicle.
11:46 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave., suspicious person.
Sunday, June 20
2:06 a.m., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Department, suspicious person.
5:57 a.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, disabled vehicle.
3:23 p.m., 506 W. Chestnut Court, animal call.
7:45 p.m., 880 Burr Road, check on welfare.
8:21 p.m., 850 N. Shoop Ave., investigate complaint.
8:42 p.m., Vine Street at W. Leggett Street, investigate complaint.
10:02 p.m., 224 Madison St., investigate complaint.
Monday, June 21
12:35 a.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Elm Street, investigate complaint.
2:19 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
4:36 a.m., 800 block S. Shoop Avenue, investigate complaint.
4:51 a.m., 327 Vine St., investigate complaint.
10:02 a.m., 476 E. Airport Hwy., Sally Beauty Supply, lost item.
12 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item reported.
5:27 p.m., 237 Madison St., lost item.
Tuesday, June 22
12:19 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, check street lights throughout city.
1:04 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, juveniles.
5:37 a.m., 1354 N. Shoop Ave., hit-skip accident.
8:15 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item reported.
11:47 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1101, investigate complaint.