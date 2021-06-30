Three new Fulton Co. COVID cases reported early this week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 cases early this week, for a total of 4,326 cases through Tuesday.

There were no additional deaths reported this week and the total for Fulton County remains at 75. There have been 248 hospitalizations.

Lucas County has had 43,482 cases and 855 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,325 cases and 99 deaths, Williams County 3,494 cases and 78 deaths, and Henry County 2,740 cases and 67 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,111,124 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 60,577 hospitalizations and 8,313 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 20,309 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• The number of new COVID-19 cases in area was again so low over the last two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health does not have any zip code specific data in Fulton County. It does not even show a case rate for the county as a whole.

Zip codes with fewer than five cases are not displayed to protect the privacy of those individuals, according to the Department of Health.

• The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio Tuesday was near the 21 day average. There were 277 new cases reported Tuesday, while the 21-day average of new cases was 276. On June 9, there were 391 new cases reported statewide.

Hospitalizations and deaths in Ohio were also higher than the 21-day average,while ICU admissions were just under.

