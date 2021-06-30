Swanton fireworks fill sky on Saturday

Swanton’s Fireworks Fest will return with a bang this weekend following a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020. The show will take place Saturday and includes food options and other entertainment prior to the fireworks.

“The Village of Swanton is excited to host the 2021 Fireworks Fest at Swanton High School,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “Once again, the village will partner with American Fireworks, who will set off the amazing show.”

After much discussion, the 2020 show was cancelled for safety and inability to comply with state coronavirus restrictions.

A portion of the money used to pay for this year’s show was a deposit paid in 2020 due to the cancellation of that show. The show is paid out of the village’s general fund each year.

The total cost of the 2021 show is $25,000, which includes product and labor to set off the show. Many years the village receives a donation towards a portion of the show but the donor typically donates later in the year after the show, Hoelzle said.

Rick Lederman of Soaring Software Solutions has made substantial donations.

“There is a great sense of excitement for the upcoming show to celebrate America’s Independence Day,” said Hoelzle. “There will be some tried and true vendors as well as new ones this year.”

Snowie Summer will have snowies/slushies. K&K Concessions will bring funnel cakes and elephant ears. There will be kettle corn from Karen Anne’s Kettle Korn. Dawg House 419 will have a variety of food to offer. There will also be an ice cream truck, Happy the Clown, and Don Lee Cartoons. Swanton High School Music Boosters will also have hamburgers, walking tacos, hot dogs, and pizza. Saucy Slamwich food truck will be downtown during the event.

The fun starts on the high school campus at 6 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk.

Parking at the school normally fills quickly. It will be available in the rear parking lot and in the grass fields along the west side of the school.

The viewing area will be in most of the other grassy areas around the high school with the fireworks shot off from the east side of the soccer field.

Following the show, Swanton police will help to enforce traffic patterns in order to speed the exit of spectators.

If needed, the rain date is July 5.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

