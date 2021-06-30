Sauder Village hosting naturalization ceremony

A special naturalization ceremony at Sauder Village on Saturday, July 3, will offer guests the opportunity to celebrate as 38 people become new U.S. citizens on our nation’s birthday.

Other Independence Day activities planned include special music, hand-cranked ice-cream, patriotic crafts, and a speakeasy experience by reservation only.

The U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be held 11 a.m. on the village green, weather permitting, with 38 people from 22 countries taking the oath of American citizenship. The ceremony will include special music, the colors carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard, and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp II. Boy Scout Troop 63 in Archbold will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It is always an honor for us to host a naturalization ceremony at Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, public relations manager. “This is a special opportunity for our guests to watch as people become new citizens of the United States of America on the weekend of our nation’s birthday. For people who have never attended a naturalization ceremony, it is sure to be a very inspiring event.”

The Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band will play throughout the morning on the village green. Guests can also spend time together making hand-cranked ice-cream, meeting animals in the barnyard area, and making a patriotic craft to take home.

A limited number of reservations are being taken for a special “Speakeasy Experience” at the Broken Barrel Speakeasy on the 1920s Main Street. Guests 21 and over are invited to register for an immersive experience and taste of the underworld of Prohibition. This special program is offered at select times on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season. For more information and to register visit saudervillage.org/classes-events/unique-events/speakeasy-experience.

In honor of their service to our country, all veterans and active duty military will receive free admission to Sauder Village on July 3.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.