Museum launches reimagined Community Gallery this summer

TOLEDO – Robert “Bob” and Susan Savage, have given $200,000 in support of the design and construction of the Toledo Museum of Art’s new Community Gallery.

The re-envisioned space, to be named the Robert C. and Susan Savage Community Gallery, will provide area artists with opportunities to display and sell their work in a purpose-built gallery on the Museum’s lower level. The space will also offer expanded outreach to cultivate meaningful conversations with and about Toledo’s artists.

“We are grateful to Bob and Sue Savage for their generous gift to name the Museum’s refreshed venue for displaying local artists,” said Adam M. Levine, TMA’s Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director and CEO. “The Robert C. and Susan Savage Community Gallery will serve as a dedicated space to show and sell Toledo-area artist work, providing another example of our commitment to act as an anchor institution in supporting our city and our region.”

The new Community Gallery will engage local and regional artists and audiences, becoming a gathering place for the creative community and developing awareness and support for the vibrant arts scene in the Toledo area.

TMA welcomes more than 350,000 visitors each year, providing wide exposure for local artists and their work. TMA curators will initially connect with potential Community Gallery artists in their studios, beginning a dialogue and sharing feedback on their artistic production and career growth. With works of art for sale, the Community Gallery will also help grow a collector base for Toledo-area artists.

Since its founding in 1901, the Toledo Museum of Art has earned a global reputation for the quality of its collections, innovative and extensive education programs and architecturally significant campus.