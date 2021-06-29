Ghanbari appointed to Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, was recently appointed by the Speaker of the House, Robert R. Cupp, to serve on the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Commission by Speaker Cupp,” Ghanbari said. “The Ohio Turnpike is an essential route for our supply chain, and this is an exciting time for Wood County and Northwest Ohio regarding economic development. I look forward to the important work of the Commission, and I am honored to join State Senator Bill Reineke as the appointed legislative members of the Commission to represent the constituents of Ohio.”

Ghanbari, who also serves on the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee, participated in his first commission meeting Monday at the turnpike’s headquarters in Berea. Executive Director Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E., gave a positive outlook on bringing Ghanbari on-board to the Commission.

“The commission is fortunate to have Rep. Ghanbari as its appointed member from the Ohio House of Representatives,” Ahmed said. “He is a trusted friend and I’m proud to say that we have already worked together on issues that affect his district. Beyond that, he has dedicated his life to serving others and we look forward to his input, advice and advocacy toward ensuring the Ohio Turnpike remains a powerful economic engine for northern Ohio.

“We are currently in the process of modernizing our toll collection system and supporting infrastructure so Rep. Ghanbari joins the Commission at a very exciting time and we look forward to working with him immediately. The commission’s new toll collection system is scheduled to go live with Open Road Tolling in the spring of 2023 with all gates removed for E-ZPass customers.”

The Ohio Turnpike is a 241-mile toll road offering a route for motorists to reach east/west destinations along the northern corridor of Ohio.