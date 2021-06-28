Delta road work continues

Road construction continues to impact traffic in the Delta area. Both U.S. 20A and State Route 109 may have lane restrictions.

On U.S. 20A, resurfacing will take place from State Route 109 all the way to County Road 3, just west of Swanton. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

On State Route 109, restrictions are possible between U.S. 20A and Helvetia Street. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Elsewhere in Fulton County this week, there may be lane restrictions on State Route 108 between US 20 and the Michigan state line for chip sealing.