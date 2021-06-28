Three active COVID cases reported in Fulton Co.

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There were just 3 active COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, according to health department’s most recent update on Friday. That’s a decrease of 1 from the previous Friday.

Fulton County’s cases increased by 3 in the last week, to 4,324 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations remained 248.

One new COVID-19 death was reported by the Fulton County Health Department in the last week. The total now stands at 75.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,425 total cases, according to the health department. There were no new deaths in the last week, with the total staying at 855.

• Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati won the fifth and final $1 million Vax-a-Million prize, and Sydney Daum from Brecksville in Cuyahoga County won state’s last college scholarship prize.

“I got the Pfizer vaccine, and I didn’t have any side effects, I was completely OK,” said Diaz. “I would recommend it to everyone. I think it can save a lot of lives.”

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 17,461 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 41.45% of the total population, with 38.58% having completed the vaccine.

New vaccinations have slowed significantly from earlier in the year.

In Lucas County, 46.75% have received at least one dose, with 51.88% in Wood County, 44.91% in Henry County, 36.53% in Williams County, and 40.47% in Defiance County.

Overall, 47.53% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

• Even though Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been dropping, approximately 100 Ohioans a week are dying from this virus, and deaths are shifting to a younger age group.

During the winter surge, more than half of the people who died from COVID-19 in Ohio were 80 or older. Today, those ages 40 to 79 make up more than 65% of deaths.

• Over 230,000 young Ohioans between 12 and 17 years old have started the vaccination process. Ohio is working to make sure other students have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine before school begins in the fall.

Statewide efforts include:

• Outreach to schools. Schools have had multiple opportunities to partner with providers and offer vaccination clinics on-site for students. A survey of school districts across the state showed that more than 200 districts plan to offer vaccination opportunities on-site. Vaccination clinics have been held at multiple Fulton County schools.

• Outreach through community organizations. Ohio has partnered with all Boys and Girls Clubs across the state to serve as vaccination sites. In addition, 67 local providers will be hosting vaccination clinics in partnership with summer food service programs for families.

• Outreach through local providers. Ohio is working with pediatricians and family doctors to encourage them to become providers so that students can get the COVID-19 vaccine from their own doctors. Nearly 500 pediatric and family medicine offices are currently offering vaccinations. To increase awareness and encourage vaccinations, child-serving state agencies are distributing vaccine information to families and others in their communities.

• Targeted, focused outreach to underserved areas. To increase access for students in underserved areas, Ohio will assist in expanding school-based healthcare services and increase the number of community-based health workers in high-need areas. Ohio will also offer vaccinations at all Job and Family Services offices that serve customers.

