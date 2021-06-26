SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 10

12:54 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., injury accident.

1:12 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

3:19 p.m., 9269 County Road 11, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:07 p.m., 17100 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:02 p.m., 16099 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

10:06 p.m., County Road K at County Road 6-1, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:15 p.m., 1693 County Road 7, York Twp., attempted larceny.

Friday, June 11

12:04 a.m., 6544 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

12:55 a.m., 1934 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

2:12 a.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, suspicious vehicle.

2:48 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.

3:50 a.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., accident with property damage.

7:07 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., road blocked.

9:32 a.m., Wildflower Drive at State Highway 64, Metamora, traffic offense.

10:19 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

11:28 a.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #11, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

12:09 p.m., 122 Bassett Ave., Swanton, assist other unit.

1:54 p.m., County Road C at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.

6:01 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, assist other unit.

8:05 p.m., 15028 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

8:23 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:57 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #19, Fayette, burglary.

Saturday, June 12

12:33 a.m., 9770 County Road N, Royalton Township, 911 hang-up.

12:45 p.m., County Road D at County Road 9, York Twp.

3:15 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:47 a.m., County Road 7 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., livestock on roadway.

10:32 a.m., 14101 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., civil process.

11:23 a.m., 5350 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

12:58 p.m., 10731 County Road L, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

1:51 p.m., 10771 County Road N, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:31 p.m., 5720 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., stolen vehicle.

5:01 p.m., County Road L at County Road 28, Franklin Twp., assist public.

5:39 p.m., 15781 County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

6:29 p.m., 14656 County Road 3-3 Amboy Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

7:34 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:09 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

9:24 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

Sunday, June 13

12:39 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., suspicious activity.

3:56 a.m., 113 S. Fayette St., Fayette, check on welfare.

9:40 a.m., County Road 7 at County Road H, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:12 a.m., 2249 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

11:45 a.m., 10225 County Road K, Pike Twp., neighbor trouble.

Monday, June 14

8:44 a.m., 12191 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

12:33 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., investigate complaint.

1:51 p.m., 12974 County Road M, Pike Twp., scam.

3:16 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.

4:47 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.

5:48 p.m., County Road F at County Road 13, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, June 15

3:19 a.m., 310 W. Gamble Road Suite D28, Fayette, domestic violence.

1:24 p.m., 5384 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment..

2:09 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

4:29 p.m., County Road K at County Road 17-3, Dover Twp., blocked road.

4:35 p.m., 12665 County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., wires/pool/tree down.

6:11 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road H, Dover Twp., animal call.

6:27 p.m., 5713 County Road S, Amboy Twp., scam.

6:40 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:37 p.m., 6490 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

9:54 p.m., 611 W. Main St., Fayette, Dollar General, larceny in progress.

Wednesday, June 16

3:07 a.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:22 a.m., 15891 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:53 a.m., 7830 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:51 a.m., County Road L at County Road 13, Dover Twp., road blocked.

11:57 a.m., 15200 U.S. 20 Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

1:27 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, accident with property damage.

1:55 p.m., U.S. 20A at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

3:20 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.

4:25 p.m., 5825 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Barnes Funeral Chapel, 911 hang-up.

6:52 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #9, Delta, suspicious vehicle.

7:12 p.m., 4333 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

10:11 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #17, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

10:36 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, June 17

3:08 a.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, suspicious vehicle.

5:47 a.m., 102 S. Gorham St., Fayette, unwanted subject.