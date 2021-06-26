SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 10
12:54 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., injury accident.
1:12 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
3:19 p.m., 9269 County Road 11, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
4:07 p.m., 17100 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:02 p.m., 16099 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.
10:06 p.m., County Road K at County Road 6-1, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:15 p.m., 1693 County Road 7, York Twp., attempted larceny.
Friday, June 11
12:04 a.m., 6544 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.
12:55 a.m., 1934 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
2:12 a.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, suspicious vehicle.
2:48 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.
3:50 a.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., accident with property damage.
7:07 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., road blocked.
9:32 a.m., Wildflower Drive at State Highway 64, Metamora, traffic offense.
10:19 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
11:28 a.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #11, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.
12:09 p.m., 122 Bassett Ave., Swanton, assist other unit.
1:54 p.m., County Road C at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., traffic offense.
6:01 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, assist other unit.
8:05 p.m., 15028 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.
8:23 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
11:57 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #19, Fayette, burglary.
Saturday, June 12
12:33 a.m., 9770 County Road N, Royalton Township, 911 hang-up.
12:45 p.m., County Road D at County Road 9, York Twp.
3:15 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
6:47 a.m., County Road 7 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., livestock on roadway.
10:32 a.m., 14101 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., civil process.
11:23 a.m., 5350 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
12:58 p.m., 10731 County Road L, Pike Twp., assist other unit.
1:51 p.m., 10771 County Road N, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:31 p.m., 5720 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., stolen vehicle.
5:01 p.m., County Road L at County Road 28, Franklin Twp., assist public.
5:39 p.m., 15781 County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.
6:29 p.m., 14656 County Road 3-3 Amboy Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
7:34 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
9:09 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
9:24 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.
Sunday, June 13
12:39 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., suspicious activity.
3:56 a.m., 113 S. Fayette St., Fayette, check on welfare.
9:40 a.m., County Road 7 at County Road H, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:12 a.m., 2249 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
11:45 a.m., 10225 County Road K, Pike Twp., neighbor trouble.
Monday, June 14
8:44 a.m., 12191 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
12:33 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., investigate complaint.
1:51 p.m., 12974 County Road M, Pike Twp., scam.
3:16 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.
4:47 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.
5:48 p.m., County Road F at County Road 13, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
Tuesday, June 15
3:19 a.m., 310 W. Gamble Road Suite D28, Fayette, domestic violence.
1:24 p.m., 5384 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment..
2:09 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
4:29 p.m., County Road K at County Road 17-3, Dover Twp., blocked road.
4:35 p.m., 12665 County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., wires/pool/tree down.
6:11 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road H, Dover Twp., animal call.
6:27 p.m., 5713 County Road S, Amboy Twp., scam.
6:40 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
8:37 p.m., 6490 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
9:54 p.m., 611 W. Main St., Fayette, Dollar General, larceny in progress.
Wednesday, June 16
3:07 a.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:22 a.m., 15891 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:53 a.m., 7830 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
11:51 a.m., County Road L at County Road 13, Dover Twp., road blocked.
11:57 a.m., 15200 U.S. 20 Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.
1:27 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, accident with property damage.
1:55 p.m., U.S. 20A at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
3:20 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.
4:25 p.m., 5825 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Barnes Funeral Chapel, 911 hang-up.
6:52 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #9, Delta, suspicious vehicle.
7:12 p.m., 4333 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.
10:11 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #17, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
10:36 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
Thursday, June 17
3:08 a.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, suspicious vehicle.
5:47 a.m., 102 S. Gorham St., Fayette, unwanted subject.