Red Rambler asks for liquor revision

Wauseon City Council agreed Monday to a request that a coffee house liquor permit be altered to accompany an outside patio at the business.

Council members authorized Mayor Kathy Huner to offer no objection to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control over liquor consumption within a fenced 650-foot outside patio constructed in April at Red Rambler Coffees, 1493 N. Shoop Ave. Dining will also be held in the area.

The patio seats 16 patrons and also features couches and comfortable chairs, according to Brent Shea. The owner of both Red Rambler and Ramblin’ Red’s Brewing Company appeared at Monday’s Council meeting to share a layout of the patio and photos of work already completed.

Constructed in front of the coffee shop, the patio includes a new sidewalk around its exterior to maintain access to nearby Ace Hardware and the addition of American Disabilities Act-compliant handicapped ramps.

“It’s been a pretty good investment. We’ve gotten a lot of comments,” Shea told Council members.

Shea said the reason for his visit was to ask for the council’s blessing on the altered liquor permit.

Council members also approved the city Finance Committee’s recommendation to refinance a bond from the Glenwood Avenue project and save the city money. They passed an ordinance to issue and sell bonds in the amount of $1.78 million to pay refunding costs at a lower interest rate that would save the city $140,000 over 10 years.

They also approved, on emergency, the sale of $225,000 in bonds to improve the city’s Water Treatment Plant with an additional treatment building and lagoon, treatment tanks, a high service pump, and additional piping, among other improvements.

In another matter, Finance Director Jamie Giguere at a previous meeting requested amending the city budget to cover the cost of $29,500 in street lighting near Haas Door Co. and adjust for the city Zoning Department to pay $6,000 for a new maintenance and code inspector. Huner suggested the request be sent to the Finance Committee.

Tree Commission member Patrick Griggs reported that during Arbor Day celebrations the group planted a red oak tree at the city’s primary school and an elm tree at the middle school. The commission also planted 20 trees at Homecoming Park to replace some that had died.

“That was a very successful day,” Griggs said.

He added that a group of people planted wildflower seeds and erected two signs at Indian Hills Trails.

In Committee-of-the Whole department reports:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said two Safety City classes graduated last Friday. Another two-week class began Tuesday.

He said the department is preparing for the July 2 fireworks celebration.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said the city is finishing work on easements on North Ottokee Street.

He said the city Utilities Committee met to discuss lighting Dickman and Krieger streets in cooperation with the Haas Door Expansion project.

Torbet said city pool attendance is up now that COVID restrictions have been lifted.

And he said the Public Works Department completed an evaluation of all city roads including infrastructure to create a template for what road projects should take precedence. The city’s Street Committee will add its input.

Council members entered into executive session to discuss purchase or sale of property. No action was taken.

Red Rambler owner Brent Shea showed City Council members a rendering of the business’ new outdoor patio at Monday’s meeting. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_shea.jpg Red Rambler owner Brent Shea showed City Council members a rendering of the business’ new outdoor patio at Monday’s meeting. David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.