Friendship Days celebrated this weekend in Pettisville

The annual Friendship Days celebration in Pettisville is slated for Friday through Sunday. The festival, held at the park in Pettisville, will include numerous events, the majority of which take place on Saturday.

Things kick off Friday with kids inflatable games from 4-9 p.m. There is a beef brisket dinner starting at 5 p.m. with a reverse raffle at 7 p.m. and family movie at 9 p.m.

Saturday will include a 5K run, 5K walk and kids fun run, a fishing derby, inflatables, a pedal tractor pull, a cornhole tournament, STEM activities for kids, music by The Native Heart, and comedian Bob Smiley among the events.

On Sunday morning a worship service led by 10 Talents is planned.

After the Friendship Days Festival ends on Sunday, area churches will offer a hog roast and ice cream event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fireworks are also planned for 10 p.m.

Visit www.friendshipdays.org for updates and more information.