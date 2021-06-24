COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Troy D. Sprague, Delta, vs. Amy M. Sprague, Brookfield, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Allison Stevens, Archbold, vs. Chandler Stevens, Archbold, dissolution of marriage with children.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Tina Cochran, Swanton, other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Alan J. Liparoto II, 39, Lyons,, network administrator, and Alison Beth Fulton, 33, Lyons, patient access coordinator.

Kyle R. Beroske, 25, Swanton, utility mechanic, and Caitlin M. Hancock,, 24, Swanton, administrative assistant.

Thomas M. Riebesehl, 29, Delta, journeyman maintenance, and Shelby A. Zulch, 20, Weston, Ohio, NA.

Daryl B. Shelt, 66, Delta, retired, and Louela R. Harris, 67, Delta, retired.

Thomas J. Baker, 23, Swanton, IT administrator, and Jenna M. North, 23, Swanton, veterinary assistant.

Timothy E. Randall, 48, Delta, field supervisor, and Laura A. Lammers Kern, 39, Delta, patient access director.

Nathan W. Kester 24, Swanton, teacher, and Chelsey M. Smith, 25, Swanton, teacher.

Jacob A. Garrow, 19, Fayette, 19, and Autumn R. Smith, 18, Antwerp, Ohio, STNA.

Brannan M. Swisher, 45, Pettisville, beard model, and Tessa C. Lauber, 43, Pettisville, toll collector.

Real Estate Transfers

Christopher W. Cochrane III to Chris J. and Nora M. Williamson, 435 E. Oak St., Wauseon, $160,000.

TATB Holdings LLC to The Hunter Land Development Co. LLC, 12052 U.S. 20A, Wauseon, $289,000.

Kent S. Bacon to Gina M. Galbraith,, 140 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, $123,975.

William B. and Judith L. Barnhart to Jeffrey A. and Jennifer R. Barnhart, 501 Ditto St., Archbold, $135,000.

Todd and Michelle Roberts to Jack W. and Kelly L. Palmer, 3835 Briar Lane, Swanton, $322,000.

Jennifer A. Reau Lepisto to Michelle L. Bailey, 4 Pelton Drive, Delta, $150,000.

Molly M. Hill, successor trustee, to Josh Humberger, 281 Maple St., Metamora, $100,000.

Jeffery W. Fahrer to Arlynn Nofziger, 5568 County Road A, Liberty Center, $29,000.

Jeffrey A and Jennifer R. Barnhart to Lucas and Ashley Shallenbarger, 313 S. Madison St., Delta, $137,000.

Brian L. Hildebrand to Janeen Kay Mack-Clendenin, 108 W. Garfield, Swanton, $145,000.

Timothy M. McCormick to Corey J. Mason, 317 W. Morenci St., Lyons, $183,000.

Michael B. and Nancy J. Bloom to Michael R. Walen, 117 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $85,000.

Jonathan S. Wood to Justin D. and Krystal D. Szabo, 14315 County Road 14, Wauseon, $350,000.

Frank A. Pawlicki to Kevin J. and Ashley L. Vanderdonck, 5305 County R0ad D, Delta, $120,000.

Christopher Watts to Christopher Watts, 98 Academy Drive, Swanton, $60,000.

Christopher Watts to Christopher Watts, 98 Academy Drive, Swanton, $30,000.

Julius W. Gombash to Rick and Deette Nijakowski, 417 S. Main St., Swanton, $118,000.

Peggy L. Green, successor trustee, to Diane Williams, 204 Elm St., Swanton, $200,000.

RF Moore Custome Homes LLC to Christopher and Kelley Hester, 104 Redbud Drive, Swanton, $251,500.

Michael S. and Janet M. Barber to Alexandra N. Barber, 106 Charles St., Archbold, $110,000.

Bernice W. Rice to Breezy Investments LLC, 502 S. Pleasant St., Archbold, $32,000.

Elizabeth S. and Bernard J. Schaller to Robert G. and Natalee A. Westfall, 119 Elm St., Swanton, $230,000.

Merz A. and Connie S. Little to Kristel A. and Phillip A. Schetter, 2525 County Road 3, Swanton, $305,000.

Alanna J. Knight to Jessica and Joey Molina, 116 E. Superior St., Wauseon, $227,500.