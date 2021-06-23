Wauseon church plans Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru

A Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru will be held June 26 at Wauseon Congregational Church. Homemade strawberry shortcake, with freshly baked shortcakes, local strawberries, and whipped cream will be prepared by the women of the Congregational Church.

The drive-thru serving will begin at 10 a.m. on the east church lawn, between the church building and Sullivans. Approach the serving tent from Depot Street via the alley that opens onto West Elm Street. The shortcake will be served while supplies last.

Donations for the strawberry shortcake will support the ongoing building restoration project for the historic Wauseon Congregational Church building.

If you have any questions, please call Joni Kerr at 918-630-6004.