Just one new Fulton Co. COVID case reported early this week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Department of Health reported just one new COVID-19 case between Saturday and Tuesday, for a total of 4,321 cases through Tuesday.

There were no additional deaths reported this week and the total for Fulton County remains at 74. There have been 248 hospitalizations.

Lucas County had 43,385 cases and 855 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,323 cases and 99 deaths, Williams County 3,484 cases and 78 deaths, and Henry County 2,736 cases and 67 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,109,374 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 60,304 hospitalizations and 8,188 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 20,213 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• The number of new COVID-19 cases in area was so low over the last two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health does not have any zip code specific data in Fulton County. It no longer even shows a case rate for the county as a whole.

Zip codes with fewer than five cases are not displayed to protect the privacy of those individuals, according to the Department of Health.

• The number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has been trending down, with a small uptick reported on Tuesday. There were 349 new cases reported Tuesday, while the 21-day average of new cases was 325. On June 4, there were 621 new cases reported statewide.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths in Ohio were also all higher than the 21-day average.

