Keeping ahead

To keep Four County Career Center career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, instructors are eligible to participate in an FCCC-sponsored Work Experience program with a local employer in an internship experience in the career and technical area of their expertise, including up-to-date training methods into their curriculum. The local internship site is not responsible for wages to instructors during their training. Shown, left, is Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant instructor, working at Pampered Pets Bed & Biscuit in Napoleon with Brittany Parsons, middle, receptionist/day care attendant; and Ashley Baker, right, day care and pet attendant.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_2021-work-experience-1-.jpg Photo provided