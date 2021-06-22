OhioMeansJobs giving free workshops

OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County in Wauseon has begun offering free Awareness Workshops.

Workshops include: Basic Transportation Compliance; How to make Social Media work for your business; Introduction to QuickBooks; Mental Health First Aid; Negotiation and Conflict Resolution; OSHA-authorized 10-Hour General Industry; Supervisory Skills Certificate Series; and Youth Mental Health First Aid.

These workshops, held at the Detwiler Building, 604 S. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon, are open to any Fulton County business, employees, and residents. To register, visit www.fultoncountyoh.com/Activities/Activity/Detail/Workshops-2021-19.

Additionally, OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County will film a 60-second commercial at your business, highlighting your company and product. Next filming date will be June 29.

Other resources include recruiting, interviewing/hiring, future program wage data, assistance with starting on-the-job training programs through a federally-funded program, incumbent worker training, and off-site space for workshops.

Workshop seating is limited.