Second study recommended for new park site

Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle updated Swanton Village Council on several projects, including a proposed railroad park, during its May 14 meeting.

A Phase 1 environmental site assessment (ESA) on the Chestnut Street property has led to a recommendation for a Phase 2 assessment. Professional Service Industries conducted the initial site assessment and recommended completion of a Phase II ESA to investigate potential soil or groundwater contamination, or vapor encroachment that may be present.

The company found previous conditions at or near the site that show contamination is possible at the site just east of Main Street.

The conditions on site were reported to them by a lifelong Swanton resident. The resident “indicated that many years ago, children would sometimes play on the subject property during a festival, and would end up with their feet covered by a black powder, presumably from coal dust, due to the adjoining railroad operations. Coal dust is known to disrupt ecosystems and endanger human health,” the company said in a letter to the village.

Other previous conditions mentioned near but not on the proposed site of the railroad park included a gasoline and lacquer thinner spill across the tracks on Woodland Avenue in 1991, adjoining property with coal to the east beyond which were six tanks holding oil and gasoline from the 1920s to 1940s, and a gas station at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets.

Hoelzle also said that construction for the Safe Routes to School project in Swanton is slated to begin the week of July 5. The project includes new sidewalks on Crestwood Drive from the elementary school to Brookside Drive, Church Street from Hallett Avenue to the current sidewalk, and Harding Drive from the middle school to Browning Drive.

There will also be new Z gates installed at the Main Street railroad crossing and pavement markings and signage updates on Brookside Drive.

She also gave two updates on Memorial Park projects. Smith Paving, the Safe Routes to School contractor, also submitted a quote for the drainage project at the park. It is being reviewed by Poggemeyer Design Group.

New playground options should be ready to present to the community soon. The village has sought funding assistance for the project.

Other business

• There were not enough Council members at the meeting to pass any of the emergency measures but there were first readings for street lighting and leaf collection assessments. Those must be approved every year.

• A ceremonial swearing in was held for Kata Cleland, new lieutenant with the Swanton Fire and Rescue Division.

• Hoelzle reported that the concrete removal at the downtown parklet on Main Street north of St. Clair Street was nearly complete.

• Fireworks Fest is scheduled for July 3 at Swanton High School.

• The village website is being updated.

• Brush will be collected the second Monday of each month until October.

