Annual Magic Camp July 8

The Magic Corner in Wauseon will present its 17th Annual Magic Camp Day for kids on July 8.

The 9 a.m.-3 p.m. camp at 113 S. Fulton St. will feature a free magic set, card, rope, and money tricks, sponge ball tricks, and predictions. Learn to do tricks with household items.

Campers will ultimately perform on stage to an audience at 7 p.m. the same day. Tickets for the performance will be $7.

Magic Camp Day helps kids develop social skills and learn problem solving, self discipline, interacting with others, and thinking on their feet.

Cost is $35 per camper; bring a sack lunch. Pre-register by calling 419-822-1416 or email magicmessage@msn.com.