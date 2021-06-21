Amateur Radio “Field Day” demonstrates science, skill, service

Members of the Fulton County Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 26-27, at 101 Hill Ave. in Wauseon (Tedrow), OH.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary amateur radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday and runs through 2 p.m. on Sunday. Last year the Club contacted 369 other clubs and operators in 41 states and six Canadian provinces.