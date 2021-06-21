Threshers returning to Fulton Co. Fairgrounds

After a year away, the threshers reunion is returning to the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The reunion has been held at the fairgrounds since 1964 but last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Threshers Association (NTA) will host its 2021 reunion from June 24-27, at the fairgrounds north of Wauseon. The event will feature equipment from Reeves and Allis Chalmers, along with side shaft gas engines.

Spectators can “enjoy a day of agricultural active displays from the turn of the century that began the agricultural era of modern farming and logging,” said Dennis Rupert, NTA President.

Each year, the NTA show typically showcases about 50 steam engines, in addition to hundreds of tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations include threshing, sawmill, shingle mill, veneer mill, plowing, and machinery parades with covered grandstand seating for spectators. Sunday has limited activities, which include sawing and threshing. The big steam engine and tractor parade will start at 4 p.m.

Other highlights include antique tractor and steam engine pulling displays, operator skills contests, evening spark shows, prony brake horsepower testing, Baker fans, and a steam-driven dynamo, among other attractions. Air-powered engine displays are also featured, along with photos and memorabilia exhibits dating back to the reunion’s first show.

Horse plowing starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with steam engine and tractor plowing at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Friday.

Official National Threshers Association shirts are available under the grandstand at the fairgrounds, as well as other commemorative items. An extensive flea market features tractor and steam engine parts, authentic and reproduction manuals, antique and new tools, collectibles, signs, decals and a wide variety of other items.

Typical fair food will also be available, including pork sausage sandwiches, fry pies, and kettle corn.

“Admission is just $5, the best value around to enjoy a day out and learn about our farm heritage,” Rupert said.

An annual membership that is good for admission on all days is $20. Children 12 and under are free with an adult admission.

For more information, including on-site camping details, visit http://www.nationalthreshers.com.

This colorful A. D. Baker was originally built in 1926 was featured at a previous NTA reunion. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_19-hp-Baker.jpg This colorful A. D. Baker was originally built in 1926 was featured at a previous NTA reunion. File photo C.J. Holden of Doylestown, Pa., fires up his father’s Advance thresher amidst the smoky atmosphere around him. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_cj-at-threshers.jpg C.J. Holden of Doylestown, Pa., fires up his father’s Advance thresher amidst the smoky atmosphere around him. File photo Craig Clark of Benton, Ohio, proudly displays his 1925 Baker engine which was manufactured in Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_swanton-steam-engine-1-.jpg Craig Clark of Benton, Ohio, proudly displays his 1925 Baker engine which was manufactured in Swanton. File photo