Ohio lifts COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio’s COVID-19 State of Emergency was lifted on Friday.

Governor Mike DeWine also released new information regarding visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

State regulations which describe how visits should occur were also removed Friday. This will allow residents to have more than two visitors, and there is no longer a scheduling requirement.

Ohio nursing homes are expected to continue to follow federal guidance from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and both nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be expected to follow CDC guidance. A testing requirement still remains for staff members who are unvaccinated, and they will need to continue to be tested twice per week.

• Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Fulton County Health Department in the last week. The total now stands at 74.

However, there were just 4 active COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, according to health department’s most recent update on Friday. That’s a decrease of 3 from the previous Friday.

Fulton County’s cases increased by 7 in the last week to 4,321 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations increased by one to 248.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,366 total cases, according to the health department, with 855 deaths.

• A Findlay woman won the most recent Vax-a-Million drawing. Suzanne Ward won the $1 million prize, and Sean Horning from Cincinnati won a college scholarship prize.

For Wednesday’s Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,428,514 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million and 150,187 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase in 66,311 adult entries and 6,583 youth entries over the previous week.

Ohio Vax-A-Million’s newest winners joined DeWine to discuss why they chose to be vaccinated and their excitement of being selected during this week’s drawing.

“I did not have any hesitation when my age group came up to get vaccinated,” said Ward. “I would encourage anybody to get vaccinated. I think it’s the smart thing to do from a health perspective.”

There is one more Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing left and DeWine encouraged all eligible Ohioans to get vaccinated and enter to win.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 17,337 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 41.16% of the total population, with 38% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 46.34% have received at least one dose, with 51.48% in Wood County, 44.68% in Henry County, 36.33% in Williams County, and 40.19% in Defiance County.

Overall, 46.64% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

