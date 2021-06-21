Semi driver seriously injured in Amboy Twp. crash

A semi truck driver was seriously injured Sunday night following a rollover crash in Amboy Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo post reported that a 2006 Peterbilt driven by Mark Vliek, 58, of Edwardsburg, Mich., was eastbound on U.S. 20 near milepost 24 at approximately 11:55 p.m. when Vliek swerved to avoid striking downed power lines across the roadway. The tractor trailer, which was hauling lumber, drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned onto its top.

Vliek was trapped inside the passenger compartment and had to be extricated by mechanical means. He was transported by Fulton County EMS to Toledo Hospital with incapacitating injuries, where he was listed in serious condition Monday morning.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Metamora-Amboy Fire Department, Lyons Royalton Fire Department, Swanton Fire Department, Life Squad Mobile, KK Collision, and Fulton County Ohio Department of Transportation.

An investigation continues.