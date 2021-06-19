Four County Career Center in Archbold sponsored a week-long “Summer Camp” for 7th, 8th and 9th graders. Students had the opportunity to explore photography, turn trash into treasure, explore adventures in their inner creativity, and skills in the kitchen from experienced instructors. Students worked on activities throughout the week. Shown doing hands-on learning in the “Snap, Click, Print” class are – from left – Emma Stuckey of Pettisville, Katie Moore of Pettisville, Anneka Wesche of Pettisville, Genevieve Heising of Pettisville, Joshua Morris of Pettisville, Ethan Bowerman of Archbold, and Clayton Buehrer of Archbold. Instructor was Jim Buchholz.

