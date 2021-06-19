Pike School reunion planned for July

The 10th reunion of alumni, teachers, employees and friends of the former Pike Township School at Winameg will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at the Delta Park Shelter House at Taylor Street.

The Pike school was opened in 1938 for eight grades and closed permanently in 1987 after the consolidation of several other local schools. The last eighth grade class graduated in 1967. The first reunion was held in 2003 in Wauseon, and since then, there have been reunions every two years.

The reunion will feature a potluck meal and everyone is asked to bring a dish to pass, their own table service and a lawn chair.

These reunions are a chance for all interested persons, former students and teachers to get together. It is hoped that following the meal there will be plenty of time for reminiscing with old friends and classmates.