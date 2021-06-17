Wauseon Farmers Market 2021 season opens Saturday

The Farmers’ Market returns to Downtown Wauseon with fruits, vegetables and other items this weekend. Opening day is Saturday with hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

“The Wauseon Farmers’ market is one of the few open markets left in Fulton County,” said James Kerr, Wauseon Downtown Association President. “The market has been in business for over a decade.”

In the summer of 2011, members of the Wauseon Downtown Association along with others from the community planned and operated the first version of the Wauseon Farmers’ Market. The original market date and time were scheduled to coincide with Cruise Nights on Fulton Street.

For opening day of the 2021 market season, John Reichle will provide live music. The dog friendly market is located in Wauseon just north of the railroad tracks on N. Fulton Street with parking available on Fulton, Depot and Beech streets.

The Wauseon Farmers’ Market will include seasonally-ready vegetables and fruits among its offerings. The fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers are tied to an emphasis on diet and exercise.

“The theme for the market has been community health,” Kerr said. “The market has enjoyed the support of the Fulton County Health Center for varied wellness checks, and other local health-related businesses over the decade have supported the local outreach.”

A variety of vendors is planned for opening day with several scheduled for the entire summer.

They include Dale and Lisa Yackee selling strawberries; goat cheese from Crooked Creek Creamery; fresh baked items from Kyra’s Bakery Connection; Red Rambler Coffee Shop; Emmons Silk Flower arrangements and handwork; Heavenly Hounds, selling all natural homemade dog treats; hand-made wooden flags by Becky Shermond; Special Grounds Coffee from Sarah’s Garden, Gardening Jems selling plants and vegetables, flowers, related crafts and tea; Bobbie Jo Duncan selling MyIntent Bracelets, cookie/brownie mix in a jar, painted rocks, DIY crafts, paintings; Susan Sheldon selling crocheted and plastic crafts; and Byerdale Farms selling plants and perennials.

A new addition for the 2021 market will be Sunshine Dogs Rolling Menu truck selling breakfast foods and specialized hot dogs.

This is the current list for Saturday, but the number and the variety of vendors changes throughout the market season, according to Kerr.

The Wauseon Farmers’ Market is also seeking a license from the State of Ohio to permit local wine producers to sell and share taste testing on the market grounds.

There are multiple special events planned at the market during the season. “The Wauseon downtown market recruits live music and provides creative activities for children such as chalk drawing and pumpkin painting and carving and other varied craft activities,” Kerr said.

The market will sponsor the annual Salsa Challenge and also plans to participate in the Chili Cook-Off. Other activities have included magic shows and pumpkin carving demonstrations, and a visit from Sunny Meade Alpacas.

”The successful market depends on the support of our community. The vendors come to participate when the community supports their businesses,” Kerr said. “The Wauseon Farmers’ Market hopes that our friends and neighbors will bring their guests from out of town on Saturday mornings to visit the market.”

Farmers' Market volunteer Helen Leady serves up patrons eager to taste the four different categories of homemade, locally grown salsa at a previous Salsa Challenge.

