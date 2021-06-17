WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, June 2
10:46 a.m., 130 E. Chestnut St., civil matter.
1:38 a.m., 476 E. Airport Hwy., Sally’s Beauty Shop, suspicious person.
6:55 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #39, check on welfare.
8:49 p.m., 330 Enterprise Ave. civil matter.
10:26 p.m., 315 E. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.
Thursday, June 3
12:42 a.m., 117 S. Fulton St. #201, suicidal threats.
1:26 a.m., 1408 Clermont Drive, loud noise.
3:55 p.m., 621 E. Oak St., accident with property damage.
4:22 p.m., 243 E. Oak St., animal call.
4:49 p.m., 204 Barney Oldfield Drive, larceny.
6:23 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, 911 hang-up.
8:44 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St., loud noise.
10:07 p.m., 115 W. Leggett St., check on welfare.
Friday, June 4
8:12 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, suspicious person.
9:24 a.m., 414 Detwiler Drive, identity theft.
3:11 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Oak Street, juveniles.
7:13 p.m., W. Leggett Street at Lawrence Avenue, disabled vehicle.
7:32 p.m., Ottokee Street at Airport Highway, debris in roadway.
8:08 p.m., 238 Madison St., civil matter.
11 p.m., 840 W. Elm St., loud noise.
Saturday, June 5
12:25 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, larceny.
7:14 a.m., 310 Virginia Drive, 911 hang-up.
10:18 a.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, accident with property damage.
10:36 a.m., 1379 N. Shoop Ave., Fifth Third Bank, check on welfare.
11:05 a.m., 224 Birch St., possible wire over roadway.
12:39 p.m., 738 Fairway Drive #13, complaint of damaged vehicle.
5:07 p.m., 514 W. Leggett St., loud noise.
6 p.m.,840 W. Elm St. #902, mental issue.
9:01 p.m., 514 W. Leggett St., loud noise.
Sunday, June 6
12:52 a.m., 134 N. Fulton St. #1, check on welfare.
2:26 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.
5:38 a.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #6, 911 hang-up.
6:48 a.m., 340 W. Leggett St., open door.
12:46 p.m., 415 Cole St #18, check on welfare.
1:12 p.m., 623 E. Elm St., accident with property damage.
3:35 p.m., 224 Birch St., investigate complaint.
3:42 p.m., 407 Cherry St., animal call.
7:20 p.m., Arrowhead Trail, investigate complaint.
Monday, June 7
2:40 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #52, check on welfare.
3:23 p.m., 200 block N. Fulton Street, lost item.
6:11 p.m., 830 N. Shoop Ave., 911 hang-up.
7:33 p.m., E. Leggett Street, juveniles.
9:33 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1103, neighborhood trouble.
Tuesday, June 8
2:35 a.m., 250 W. Oak St., 911 hang-up.
7:48 a.m., 559 N. Shoop Ave., investigate complaint.
8:29 a.m., 656 Meadow Lane, zone violation.
9:12 a.m., Mulberry Street at N. Fulton Street, animal call.
12:16 p.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, check on welfare.
12:34 p.m., 330 Frances Drive, 911 hang-up.
3:52 p.m., 228 Sycamore St., 911 hang-up.
4:07 p.m., 1368 N. Shoop Ave., investigate complaint.
4:50 p.m., 237 E. Leggett St., civil matter.
5:16 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, animal call.
6 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
7:03 p.m., 531 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.
9:38 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
11:50 p.m., 700 block Ottokee Street, loud noise.