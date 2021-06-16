Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Department of Health reported just one new COVID-19 case on Monday for a total of 4,318 cases through Tuesday. That is an increase of two over the last week.

There was one additional death reported on Tuesday, for a total of 72 in the county. There have been 247 hospitalizations.

Lucas County had 43,303 cases and 854 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,318 cases and 98 deaths, Williams County 3,478 cases and 78 deaths, and Henry County 2,732 cases and 67 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,105,329 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 59,651 hospitalizations and 8,188 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 20,021 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio was so low over the last two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health does not have any zip code specific data in Fulton County. It shows a case rate for the county of 19.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Since the pandemic began, the Wauseon zip code has had the most cases in Fulton County with 1,417, followed by Swanton with 1,319. Those are the two largest zip codes with both having populations over 12,500.

Archbold and Metamora both have fewer overall cases than Wauseon and Swanton but higher case rates due to populations 6,000 and 11,000 residents smaller.

• The Fulton County Health Department will hold a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic Friday at Archbold High School from 2-6 p.m. Both appointments and walk-ins will be taken.

All children 15 years and younger must have an adult present for COVID vaccine administration, with proper parent/legal guardian consent to administer vaccine received.

Schedule an appointment at www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com.

• The number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio continues to trend down. There were 296 new cases reported Tuesday, while the 21 day average of new cases was 425. On May 27, there were 987 new cases reported statewide.

