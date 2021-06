Wauseon VFW Post 7424 will hold a community garage and craft sale on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 8 a.m.

Participants can rent a 10-foot by 10-foot space for $20. They can bring their own table or rent one for a $5 fee.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, pop, and water will be sold.

To reserve a spot and/or tables, call 419-335-1301. VFW Post 7424 is located at 1133 N. Ottokee St.