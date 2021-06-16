Bittersweet ‘Celebrates Possibilities’ with virtual fundraiser

Bittersweet Farms’ 7th Annual Celebrating Possibilities will once again be a virtual event in 2021. This live, interactive, virtual event will celebrate the abilities and achievements of individuals with autism. It will be held on June 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. on Zoom, Facebook (www.facebook.com/bittersweetfarms) and the Celebrating Possibilities virtual event portal (one.bidpal.net/cp2021).

This year’s virtual Celebrating Possibilities will begin with a farm-to-table cooking class at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. This class will be led by Bittersweet Gardens Specialist and certified plant-based chef, Beth Kuntz-Wineland, with Bittersweet Executive Director Dustin Watkins, serving as guest assistant chef. Tickets for this experience are $50 per household and can be purchased at one.bidpal.net/cp2021. Attendees will have the option to purchase farm-fresh ingredients for the meal, which will be available for contactless pick-up at the Market at Bittersweet Gardens the day of the event.

At 7 p.m, Celebrating Possibilities will continue with a Facebook Live Virtual Petting Zoo in the Bittersweet Barn. The event will conclude at 7:30 p.m. with a special Virtual Music Vine on Facebook Live featuring live music in the Bittersweet Pavilion. These live-streamed events on social media are free and open to the public.

Finally, the 7th Annual Celebrating Possibilities will feature a virtual silent auction, open from Friday-June 18. The silent auction will feature a wine pull, products from local businesses and original paintings by renowned Bittersweet artists. The silent auction can be accessed on the Celebrating Possibilities virtual event portal beginning Friday.

For more information about this event, contact Julie Champa, development director, at jchampa@bittersweetfarms.org or 419-265-9705.

Since 1983, Bittersweet Inc. in Swanton Township has been successfully serving adults and adolescents with autism spectrum disorders across three locations in Ohio.