Ag Hall of Fame seeks nominations

Nominations are currently being sought for the 2021 Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame Award.

The Agricultural Hall of Fame was organized in 1983. Being inducted is considered the highest recognition awarded to members of the agricultural community who have made outstanding contributions to Fulton County agriculture and the county as a whole.

Qualifying recipients of the award would have made their major contribution in Ohio and have/had a long tenure in their field or endeavor, preferably 25 years or more and would include one or both:

• A farmer or breeder who has made a major contribution to the land and the product hereof

• Someone who has worked in an agriculture-related activity or agri-business.

The 2021 Agricultural Hall of Fame awards will be presented at a dinner Aug. 23 at the Ruihley Park Pavilion in Archbold. 2020 inductees will also be recognized at this in-person event due to the cancellation of last year’s ceremony. Past recipients of the Agriculture Hall of Fame award will also be invited.

Individuals or organizations that would like to make nominations can obtain application forms at www.fulton.osu.edu or at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office, 8770 State Hwy. 108, Suite A, Wauseon, or by calling 419-337-9210. Completed nominations should be mailed to the Extension Office or emailed to krieger.117@osu.edu by July 10.

There will be a display of all Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame members at the Fulton County Fair with pictures and biographies of all past and current recipients.