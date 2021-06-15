Area libraries easing restrictions

With most pandemic related restrictions no longer in place, area libraries have been increasing options and programs.

At the Swanton Public Library, they’ve added a day and programs. The library is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weekday hours have not changed. The plan will be to re-examine extending hours as the year progresses, according to Swanton Public Library Director Adam Walter.

“The library has brought back more in person programs such as yoga, the writers’ group, and the coding club,” Walter said. “We also have many plans for visits from an exotic zoo, nature walks, and visits from local farms. These all tie in with the summer reading program animal theme Tales and Tails.”

The summer reading program kicked off last week. There are gift cards given out weekly for adults and fun programs for all ages.

“There are also some great final prizes, a big one being a gift card to spend a night in the new Metropark tree houses,” said Walter.

Everything is not completely back to the way it was pre-pandemic, however.

“Safety is still very important as we move forward, and the staff is still taking precautions when organizing our programming,” said Walter. “We still are offering curbside pickup — patrons can use our lockers for 24 hour pick up or we can deliver items to people in the parking lot during our regular hours.”

The Delta Public Library is also now allowing some programs to return with a limited amount of people, according to Director Candy Baird.

“We have some seating available and all the computers up except the children’s,” said Baird. “We have sneeze guards between each adult computer.”

Hours have been back to normal for some time, with the library open six days a week.

Like most libraries, Delta will also have a summer reading program. Some in hour programs are being held with limited seating and multiple classes.

“We will be doing an ending program for summer reading in the park on July 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with hands-on activities,” said Baird.

At the Wauseon Public Library, all computers and full seating have been returned inside the building.

Also, the library is no longer requiring masks be worn by fully vaccinated patrons and anyone with a medical condition. Library officials do still strongly urge those that have not been vaccinated to continue to wear their mask while in the library.

The summer reading program is also underway at the Wauseon library allowing everyone from children to adults to participate in the various activities and contests being offered. Those interested can stop by the library or call 419-335-6626 for more information and a full schedule.

“We look forward to see all the smiling faces that we have missed this past year,” said Director Maricela DeLeon.

