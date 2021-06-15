SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 27

1:55 p.m., 4481 County Road 11, York Twp., suspicious person.

1:59 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #23, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.

2:40 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

4 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:15 p.m., 11470 County Road 11, Pike Twp., civil matter.

4:33 p.m., 15740 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.

6:28 p.m., 11375 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., larceny.

7:01 p.m., 124 Sawmill Road, Lyons, disorderly conduct.

9:13 p.m., 13970 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

Friday, May 28:

1:41 a.m., 424 E. Main St., Fayette, Eagle Car Wash, assist other unit.

3:46 a.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

9:35 a.m., 23228 County Road L, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

9:39 a.m., 16505 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.

10:48 a.m., 3873 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

11:45 a.m., 10171 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., burglary.

11:50 a.m., 5923 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

1 p.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

1:05 p.m., 3156 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

7:50 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, assault.

8:27 p.m., County Road D at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

8:50 p.m., 12885 County Road B, York Twp. domestic violence.

9:11 p.m., 1985 County Road 9, York Twp., accident with property damage.

11:51 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.