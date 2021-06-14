Fulton County saw just 4 new COVID cases in last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There were 7 active COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, according to the Fulton County Department of Health’s most recent update on Friday. That’s a decrease of 3 from the previous Friday.

Fulton County’s cases increased by just four in the last week to 4,314 as of Sunday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There were no deaths reported over the last week, with the total staying at 71. The total number of hospitalizations also did not increase, remaining at 247.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,276 total cases, according to the health department with 850 deaths.

• Ohio Vax-A-Million’s newest winners joined Governor DeWine Thursday to discuss why they chose to be vaccinated and their excitement of being selected during this week’s drawing.

Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County won this week’s $1 million prize, and Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County won this week’s college scholarship prize.

“This is really good, but I think, more importantly, it’s about getting the vaccine,” said Cline. “I hope everyone makes that decision to get it and looks after their friends and neighbors.”

There was an increase in 136,414 adult entries and 10,701 youth entries over the previous week.

“We feel so lucky and so blessed that we won, but we’re so lucky that we were able to access the vaccine,” said Summer Afaneh, who is Sara’s mother and is also a nurse. “As soon as the kids were old enough to get vaccinated, we signed up, and it was a very easy, seamless event for us with minimal side effects, so that’s really what we are grateful and thankful for.”

There are two more Ohio Vax-A-Million drawings left.

• Ohio continues to see increases in vaccine uptake in several counties but none in the immediate area. Ohio counties that have experienced an increase in vaccinations include Hocking, Seneca, Ross, Jackson, Fayette, Paulding, Wyandot, Crawford, Warren, and Pickaway counties.

“Ohio continues to move forward into a new phase of the pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That’s why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down. However, the threat of COVID-19 remains, and we must remain vigilant,” said DeWine. “If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, please continue to wear a mask in public, and Ohioans who are able to get vaccinated should.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 17,275 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 41.01% of the population, with 37.13% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 45.76% have received at least one dose, with 51.42% in Wood County, 44.46% in Henry County, 36.06% in Williams County, and 39.67% in Defiance County.

Overall, 46.64% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

• The Fulton County Health Department has announced vaccine clinics for this week. The health department will host a walk-in clinic Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a clinic at Evergreen High School Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. and Friday at Archbold High School from 2-6 p.m. Both appointments and walk-ins will be taken.

Schedule an appointment at www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com. Those in need of a ride to a clinic can call 419-592-8726. Rides must be scheduled 48 hours in advance.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-5.jpg DeWine https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_Mike-DeWine-Headshot-3.jpg DeWine