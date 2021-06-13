Museum plans Third Thurday family event

The Museum of Fulton County is planning its first Third Thursday. On June 17, the museum will remain open until 8 p.m. for visitors to enjoy life sized board games that are fun for the whole family.

While at the museum, visitors can enjoy the newest interactive exhibit, It’s Child’s Play, featuring toys from 1940s and 1950s.

Admission is $8 for those 16 years and up, $7 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 6-15, Members and children under 6 are free. For more information call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.