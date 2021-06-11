Sauder Village hosts tractor show June 12

Sauder Village in Archbold will celebrate the tractors of days gone by on Saturday, June 12, with a special gathering of antique tractors in the village.

Guests can view historic tractors, visit animals in the barnyard, marvel at working craftsmen, and hear stories shared along the Walk Through Time from 1803 through the turn of the century.

“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage tractors with others,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Again this year, guests will enjoy viewing nearly 70 historic tractors including International Harvesters, Farmalls, Silver Kings, Molines, John Deeres, and more.”

The tractors on display were manufactured from the 1920s to the 1960s. Throughout the day guests can get an up-close look at the machines that have made farming possible. Guests will also have an opportunity to learn more about agriculture while visiting the new Ohio Farm Bureau Office on the 1920s Main Street, as well as the agriculture exhibit in the Museum Building.

There will be a goat milking demonstration at 12:30 p.m., and many farm animals to meet including goats, sheep, cows, horses, and chickens. As part of the Storybook Adventure series, the book Tractor Mac Arrives at the Farm will be read and children can make a horse puppet to take home.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. For more details call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.