56 motorists cited in Fulton County traffic blitz

Fifty-six citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted May 24-June 6 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Designated Click It Or Ticket Blitz, the citations were issued for 45 speed violations, one operating a vehicle while intoxicated refusal, three adult seat belt violations, two driving under suspension violations, one marked lanes violation, one failure to display plates violation, one fictitious plates violation, and two stop sign violations.

Deputies also issued 107 warnings, seized marijuana from two traffic stops, wrote one citation for marijuana possession, and arrested a subject on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.