City, Toledo Edison strike deal for lighting

During a light agenda Monday, Wauseon City Council members approved a recommendation to replace broken or burnt out streetlights with LED light bulbs, and with Toledo Edison footing the bill.

Utility Committee Chair Jeff Stiriz reported that during the committee’s June 4 meeting Public Service Director Keith Torbet introduced Toledo Edison’s grant program, which will update city streetlights with LED lighting. Of three options Torbet presented to accomplish that, committee members chose the third, in which Toledo Edison covers the cost of replacing the lights as they break or burn out.

The other options involved simultaneously replacing streetlights at a city cost of $200 per light.

Council also approved additional lighting on Kreiger Street and Dickman Road to accommodate a new employee parking area that is part of Haas Door’s expansion project. At the Utility Committee meeting, Torbet said Haas Door representatives requested three additional lights be placed on three existing poles to illuminate sidewalks leading from the parking area.

The cost was estimated at $12,231.14 for Haas Door and $29,017.18 for the city.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that newly-hired officer Ed Weideman began patrol duties this week. Weideman, who replaces Rick Roe, will earn an annual salary of $44,470.

Chittenden also said a second Dodge Durango, fully-outfitted for police patrol, hit city streets last week. The cost was $46,000. The first vehicle began patrolling in March.

Both vehicles were paid from the department’s general fund.

• Finance Director Jame Giguere told Council end of May income tax revenue rose 38.39% year-to-date from 2020, $17.8% from 2019, 10.37% from 2018, and 6.95% from 2017.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said the city pool is open and operational, despite a rough start caused by bad weather. “This last week has been very warm and inviting, and people have been using it,” he said.

Torbet said it was anticipated the expanded snack shack would be fully operational as of Tuesday.

In other business, Council approved Lisa Smith’s appointment to the Charter Revision Commission for a term from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024. It also recognized an application from Wauseon Rollercade, 340 W Leggett St., for a D3 liquor license.

Mayor Kathy Huner announced she has lifted the city’s State of Emergency related to COVID-19. She also announced that the next City Council meeting will be held July 6 at 5 p.m. in Council chambers.

The council entered into executive session to discuss compensation of a public employee or official. Upon closing the meeting there was public discussion on employee compensation but no action was taken.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_City-of-Wauseon-1.jpg

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.