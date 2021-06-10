Archbold Circle K getting transformation

The Circle K store in Archbold will undergo a transformation from the ground up over the coming months during an upgrade that will also beautify the Defiance Street location.

Archbold Village Council on Monday approved a site plan recommendation by the Planning Commission to raze the current Circle K at 103 N. Defiance St. and build a $1.3 million 5,200 square-foot replacement store and a 2,592 square-foot fuel canopy. A reconfiguration of the property will allow for more gas pumps and an aesthetically more pleasing property.

“That’s a very prominent corner in our community, and very busy…so we have been working with (Circle K) for well over a year to make sure that we could come up with a site plan that works for their needs and actually improves that corner,” Village Administrator Donna Dettling said.

The approved site plan also allows for the demolition of a nearby building which has stood vacant for a year.

Plans for the project have been brewing for several years. The village Planning Commission met with MAC’s Convenience Store DBA Circle K on April 12 to conduct a public hearing on the on-site plan. No public opposition was heard.

The Planning Commission, however, did establish conditions with Wellert Corporation, the Medina, Ohio, engineering firm overseeing the project. Among other requests, the village wants an evaluation of future parking needs; defining the legal description for an alley to be vacated; replacement of damages to village-owned hardscape surfaces during development; replacement of existing curbing with new curbing along Stryker Street, while addressing sidewalk replacement needs along North Defiance Street and Stryker Street; relocation of street light poles to back of sidewalks on Circle K property; and installation of a new 24-inch (plus/minus) storm sewer on Circle K’s south side property to replace an existing 30-inch storm sewer in railroad track’s right of way.

Dettling said the project has been on the village’s radar for some time. “We got pretty aggressive about it about a year ago…and then it’s just been back and forth to get it to this point,” she said.

Originally scheduled to be demolished this month, the current Circle K, razing is now anticipated in approximately August. The new store is set to open in approximately February of 2022.

“One of the big challenges I think, everybody’s having right now is material shortages, so that could all change. That’s the best-case scenario,” Dettling said of the projected timeline.

Still, Dettling is satisfied with the village’s collaboration with MAC’s.

“We’re really pleased with the way it turned out. We’ve been working with them, trying to get features that we wanted, some of the aesthetics we’re looking for. Again, this is a very prominent corner in our community. We wanted it to look better than it does today. And I think we’ve accomplished that.”

Mayor Brad Grime said not only will the new Circle K store add a few jobs, the plans for the tall, brick building will allow it to blend better with the village downtown and provide more green space.

“We’re going to have a one-of-a-kind Circle K, so it’s going to make a huge improvement in that intersection.”

He added that the plan to tear down several old outdated buildings within the site plan “is an extremely good solution to clean up that intersection and make nice improvements.”

An artist’s rendering of the new Circle K slated for Defiance Street in Archbold. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/06/web1_C2-Rendering-1_6.3.21.jpg An artist’s rendering of the new Circle K slated for Defiance Street in Archbold.

New $1.3 million building

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.