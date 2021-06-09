Swanton Public Library offers several adult programs

More adult programs are beginning to return at the Swanton Public Library, with several planned for June.

Summer reading program

Patrons can read books, magazines, ebooks, or listen to audiobooks and fill out prize slips to enter for one of three weekly prizes—gift certificates to local businesses—and/or one of three grand prizes. The grand prizes this year are a certificate to Barnes and Noble, Benfield Wines, and an Amazon Echo Dot. The Metroparks have also graciously donated a voucher for a one-night stay for four people at the Treehouse Village.

Interested patrons can fill out our Summer Reading bingo cards and return them to the librarians to be entered into the Treehouse drawing. The entire Summer Reading Program can be participated in online as well. Call, message, or email the librarians for more information.

Yoga

While COVID-19 precautions remain in effect, yoga classes will be consolidated. Meet June 10, 17, and 24 at 10:15 a.m. for a beginners-level community yoga class.

Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect for these classes. Contact the library at 419-826-2760 with any other concerns.

Writers group

Want to polish your writing skills? Need help with your latest project? Or maybe you just want to network with local authors? Look no further! Join local freelance author Nathan Jacobs on Thursday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m. for writing advice and good company.

This program is free to attend and no registration is required. All skill levels are welcome.

Virtual Book Club

The Swanton Public Library is offering an online book discussion via the library’s Facebook. Simply pick up a book packet, read your book, and join the online discussion from the comfort and safety of home.

June’s book is by reader-favorite author Fredrik Backman: “Britt-Marie Was Here.” The discussion begins on June 15. Copies are limited, so stop in or call today to register and pick up your book club packet and instruction.

Cardmaking

In honor of our Summer Reading Program, a local cardmaking expert is hosting a class with a hybrid theme. Attendees can make three cards—two Father’s Day themed and one Tales and Tails themed.

Class fee is $6 per person for three cards, with all supplies are provided. Because room and supplies are limited, registration is required.

This class is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 5 p.m. Call, stop in, or visit the library website to register.

Movie discussion group

On Friday, June 18, at 4 p.m., join others from the comfort of your own home for a discussion of “Mystery Men.” Copies will be available for checkout, but please register with your name and email so library staff can invite you to the chat. This program is free to attend and all are welcome.

TV discussion group

This month, the TV discussion group is tackling some sci-fi comedy with the series “Avenue 5.” Please register with your name and your email address so library staff can invite you to the chat. Join the discussion on Friday, June 26 at 4 p.m.

Saturday hours

While the library’s hours will remain limited for the foreseeable future, it will now be open Saturday mornings. New Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.