HistorTEA slated at History Manor

Join the Women of Winameg at their first in-person HistorTEA since 2019 on Saturday, June 12, in seatings at both 11 a.m. and noon, at History Manor, 229 Monroe St., Wauseon.

Enjoy a three-course tea on the front porch of the History Manor, and learn about the women who influenced the development of Fulton County and its oldest occupied settlement. The tea with program will last one hour, and a free-will donation will be taken.

Reservations are required. Call the Museum of Fulton County at 419-337-7922.

The History Manor, built in 1868 as Wauseon’s first high school, was later purchased by the Fulton County Medical Association and became Fulton County’s first hospital. In the 1940s, it was converted into four apartments; in 1969, the Fulton County Historical Society took ownership. The Manor became a museum to house the Society’s collections until the Museum of Fulton County was opened in May 2018.

The History Manor now interprets its full history with restored rooms telling the story of the men and women who learned, healed, and lived there.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County, located at 8848 State Hwy. 108 in Wauseon.