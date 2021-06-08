Relay for Life luminaria event set for Friday

Relay for Life of Fulton County will hold a luminaria event this week, but the plan is to hold a larger event in the fall.

At this time, American Cancer Society COVID-19 restrictions do not allow full in-person events. They have, however, allowed the local Relay for Life group to begin planning for an in-person event at Homecoming Park in Wauseon on Oct. 2.

“It’s the hope that it will be as much like a normal event as possible, with the plan to be back to 100% normal by 2022,” said Amanda Bird, Relay of Life of Fulton County co-lead and public relations chairperson. “The fall event will include games, food, and entertainment as our normal event would, just in a slightly different way. We will also be doing our survivor dinner celebration at Homecoming Park the same day.”

While the larger event will have to wait, there will be a drive-thru luminaria event at dusk on Friday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. It will stick to the traditional ceremony as much as possible, reading each of the names that luminaria candles were purchased in honor of, in memory of, or in support of those diagnosed with cancer.

Those interested in only doing the drive-thru portion will be asked to enter the fairgrounds through Gate F (driving past the horse arena) and then proceed south. There will be signs directing people where to exit towards State Route 108.

People will also be able to stop, leave their cars, and listen to the reading of the names. They will be asked to practice social distancing.

It will also be streamed via Facebook Live on the Fulton County Ohio Relay for Life Facebook page.

Luminaria candles can still be purchased via the Relay for Life website, www.relayforlife.org/fultoncounty; by contacting on their Facebook page, Fulton County Ohio Relay for Life; via email at fultonrelay@gmail.com; or by contacting any team captains. The cost $10 per name (in honor of, in memory of, in support of are the options) and the candles will be placed at the Drive Thru Luminaria event, as well as the October event.

“We’d like to encourage (people) to purchase their luminaria, come out and join us for the drive thru event at the fairgrounds, and be on the lookout for more details on the October event,” said Bird. “With two years passing since our last ‘normal’ event, we’ll be ready to get back to full force in 2022. We are actively fundraising and taking donations, so keep an eye out for additional information on those and other exciting things on our Facebook page.”

