Ohio’s COVID case rate drops below 50 per 100,000

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the Ohio Department of Health is reporting the two-week statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents is 49.5. These cases occurred with onset dates in a two-week period from May 22 to June 4.

DeWine had previously said when the case rate dropped below 50, health mandates would end. But, he did later announce an end date of June 2.

“Ohioans have shown our resilience and grit, and by continuing to get vaccinated we are coming through this pandemic stronger than ever,” said DeWine. “When I announced this goal on March 4, I said that reaching 50 cases per 100,000 would mean we were entering a new phase of this pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That’s why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down. But that doesn’t mean we can let our foot off the gas. If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to wear a mask in public and Ohioans that are able to get vaccinated should.”

Case rates per 100,000 residents have been monitored throughout the pandemic and were as high as more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents in data from Dec. 14, 2020. Specifically, 939.1 cases per 100,000 were reported for the period of Nov. 30 through Dec. 13, 2020.

Prior to Saturday, the last time Ohio fell below 50 cases per 100,000 residents was on June 25, 2020, when 49.7 cases per 100,000 were reported for the period of June 11-24, 2020.

Case rates per 100,000 residents are calculated as an average over a 14-day period, and exclude cases among incarcerated individuals. The data is calculated based on illness onset date, not report date. Each day, when new cases are added to the COVID-19 dashboards, they are attributed to the date of illness onset.

• The second of five Vax-A-Million winners was a Toledo man, it was announced Wednesday. Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo won the most recent $1 million prize, and Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County won a college scholarship prize.

“My sister and her husband both came down with COVID, as well as his father who passed from COVID, and she was on me a lot to go and get the vaccination, and that played a very significant role in me getting my vaccination,” said Carlyle. “I was putting it off a lot because I was working all the time, but I knew that I needed to get it and that I wanted to get it. When (Governor DeWine) announced Vax-a-Million, as soon as I heard that, a few days later I got the Johnson & Johnson shot.”

With more than 5.3 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

• There were 10 active COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, according to the Fulton County Department of Health’s most recent update on Friday.

Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,314 as of Sunday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There were no deaths reported over the last week, with the total staying at 71. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 2, to 247.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,148 total cases, according to the health department with 849 deaths.

• More than 50 percent of Ohio’s adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, however, DeWine encouraged more Ohioans, especially those in the 18-59 age-range, to get vaccinated.

Despite the lift in pandemic-related restrictions, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health, reminded Ohioans that the unvaccinated, including everyone under the age of 12, are still at risk.

“COVID remains a very real danger to every unvaccinated Ohioan,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “We often think of COVID as being benign for children, but it is now one of the top 10 causes of death for children in the United States. Vaccination is our best protection against COVID, and we really owe it not just to ourselves to get vaccinated, but to all we care about, including those who are not yet able to be vaccinated. While it is true that younger Ohioans may not have the level of risk that older Ohioans have, bad things can happen to people of any age who get COVID-19.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 16,412 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 40.52% of the population, with 36.07% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 45.19% have received at least one dose, with 50.90% in Wood County, 43.98% in Henry County, 35.74% in Williams County, and 39.16% in Defiance County.

Overall, 46.03% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

