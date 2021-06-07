Authorities investigating theft at Tractor Supply

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like your help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering and theft that occurred at Tractor Supply, 14400 U.S. 20A in Wauseon. On May 24, 2021, suspect(s) broke into a secured area and stole 10 Simpson Power Washers and a Cub Cadet push string weed trimmer. Total value: $4,39.89.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the toll-free Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline, day or night, at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.

Reminder: If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number. This could be the tip police are looking for if a crime occurs in your area.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public to be alert to help stop late-night break-ins and thefts.