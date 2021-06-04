Fulton County Senior Center to reopen to public

The main Fulton County Senior Center is set to open doors to Fulton County residents who are 60 years of age and above beginning on Tuesday. A specific schedule of events is in place for a soft opening and allowing for full in-person congregate dining beginning on Tuesday, July 6.

“We have been anxiously awaiting this moment, but we will begin by opening slowly to allow for any adjustments that may be needed for our staff and seniors,” said Sheri Rychener, Director of the Fulton County Senior Center. “Unvaccinated and vaccinated seniors are welcomed. We will follow CDC guidelines that recommends unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks in-doors. And we’ll focus on personal hygiene and increase sanitation practices daily.”

The Wauseon site has opened its doors for pickle ball on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Line dancing is scheduled every Monday at 1 p.m. Tai Chi is back on schedule for every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. The gym is open for walking when other activities are not scheduled. The plan is for more activities to be scheduled soon.

Beginning Tuesday, July 6, congregate dining will resume at all locations.

“In-person dining with a regular hot meal menu will begin on July 6. Home delivery times may change as well, but all meals still require prior reservations,” said Rychener. “Please call at least by 4 p.m. the day before to reserve your meal. Drive-thru meals will discontinue, but we will begin to offer a new option for take-out meals. All congregate and take-out meals will be served at noon.

“At this time due to limited capacity, medical transports will continue to be screened prior to scheduling,” Rychener said. “We encourage the family to be involved in lengthy procedures and appointments.”

All Senior Center sites will return to their normal schedule starting Tuesday, July 6. Hours are:

Wauseon: 240 Clinton St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swanton: 217 Chestnut St., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delta: 101 Northwood Dr., Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Archbold: 210 Williams St., Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fayette: 305 Main St., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Senior Center’s newsletter, website and Facebook for an updated listing of activities as they are scheduled. Or call 419-337-9299 for further details.