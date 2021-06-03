County unemployment rate up slightly

The unemployment rate in Fulton County increased in April, according to data released recently by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The county’s jobless rate was 4.7% in April, up from 4.3% in March. Last April when many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate was 20.4%in Fulton County.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary April 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.2% in Holmes County to a high of 6.9% in Erie County. From March, unemployment rates decreased in 43 counties, increased in 32 counties, and did not change in 13 counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.7% in April.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0% in April. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Mercer, 2.6%; Geauga, 2.8%; and Wayne, 3.0%.

Six counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.5% in April. The counties with the highest rates, other than Erie were: Mahoning, 6.8%; Monroe and Trumbull, 6.7%; and Allen and Noble, 6.5%.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was unchanged from 4.7% in March. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 3,700 over the month, from a revised 5,312,000 in March to 5,308,300 in April 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 273,000, up from 271,000 in March. The number of unemployed has decreased by 636,000 in the past 12 months from 909,000.

The April unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 16.4% in April 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for April was 6.1%, up from 6.0% in March, and down from 14.8% in April 2020.

In April, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 62.3%, up from 62.1% in March 2021 and up from 59.8% in April 2020. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.7%, up from 61.5% last month and up from 60.2% one year ago.