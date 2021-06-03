Shown, from left, are retirees Kim Arnos, 36 years, Industrial Services instructor; Steve Hootman, 37 years, Auto Collision Repair instructor; and Maria Barnes, 32 years, Job Training coordinator. Absent from the photo are Terry Eis, 14 years, Building and Grounds supervisor; and Nancy Gray, 31 years, Adult Education secretary.

Four County Career Center in Archbold held its annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district.

Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members, with a total of 150 years of experience who retired from FCCC during the past school year.

Those recognized for years of service include:

5 years: Brian Bugbee, Public Safety instructor; Erin Custer, Visual Art and Design Instructor; Marsha Heilman, Cafeteria Supervisor; Steve Inkrott, Guidance Counselor; Kristin Keber, Admissions and Guidance Secretary; Cynthia Kinkaid, STNA Program Coordinator; Amy Maassel, Educational Aide; Brooke Majewski, VOSE; Katelyn Metz, Preschool Aide; Amanda Mohler, CBI Instructor; and Chelsea Redfox, English Instructor.

10 years: Thomas Berteau, Chemistry Instructor; Hannah Glore, English Instructor; Linda Loeffler, Adult Education Secretary; and Mike Nye, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine Instructor.

15 years: Vicki Cameron, Science Instructor; and Peter Herold, Chef Training/Culinary Arts Management Instructor.

20 years: Angela Ballard, VOSE; Tracy Dopp, Special Education Administrative Assistant; Tonya Fisher, Fire and Rescue Instructor; and Cindy Krass, Custodian.

25 years: Rick Bachman, Career and Technical Education Director.

30 years: Cheryl Wiesehan, Career/Technical Education Secretary.

45 years: Florence Luzny, Floral Design Instructor.