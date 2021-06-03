County COVID State of Emergency lifted

Fulton County Commissioners voted unanimously during a regular session to discontinue the State of Emergency declaration for Fulton County by a duly adopted resolution that a State of Emergency no longer exists in Fulton County.

This vote fully opens county-owned public buildings to public access; as well as ending congregate grouping rules – eliminating the amount of people that could access any office at any given point of time.

All buildings will continue to follow CDC guideline recommendations that unvaccinated persons shall continue to wear masks.

The State of Emergency was declared March 19, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.