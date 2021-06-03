Vehicle strikes front of Swanton business

CK Sweets, a coffee and bake shop in downtown Swanton, was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, forcing the business to close. It remained closed on Thursday and the owner is not yet sure when they will be able to reopen.

“We are thankful nobody was injured, and for all the support from the community,” said owner Cat Kania.

When an exact reopening date is announced, it will be posted on the CK Sweets Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“We are hopeful it might be by this weekend, but will keep everyone updated as soon as we know for sure,” said Kania.

Coincidentally, five years ago this month, a vehicle crashed into the front of Swan Coin Laundry, a neighbor of CK Sweets.